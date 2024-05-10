How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Made Their Marriage Work

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s new song, “Purple Irises,” holds a special meaning for them.

“[It] comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth,” she explained. “We are in this together, we planted the seeds together, and we are growing together.”

There was a time, however, when Gwen, 54, and Blake, 47, began to grow apart.

“A lot of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce,” spills a source. “They’d been fighting a lot, and their schedules have been challenging for them. Gwen and Blake felt they had fallen out of love.”

It took work and a lot of compromise, but the couple eventually found their way back to each other, the source shares. “They prioritized spending time with one another and got back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music.”

Come July, the pair will celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

“Gwen and Blake have had their ups and downs,” admits the source. “While it hasn’t always been a bed of roses, they like to think they made it to the other side.”