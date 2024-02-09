After several months of rumors about their marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani let their music do the talking in their romantic duet “Purple Irises,” which dropped on Friday, February 9.

In the chorus, Blake, 47, and Gwen, 54, sing, “Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix/ No, I never knew a love like this / Now I’m picking purple irises.”

The pair also addressed their fear of someone trying to come between them, crooning, “But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer gushed about their love standing the test of time with the lyrics, “Everything fades, everything dies / Put me in a vase, but you can’t / You can’t stop time / It’s not 1999 / But this face is still mine / The way you look at me / I swear my heart hits rewind.”

Gwen and Blake will perform the song live for the first time at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate Party, which she’s headlining ahead of Super Bowl 2024 on February 11.

The song is the latest collaborations between the lovebirds, who began working together after their romance started in 2015 after meeting as coaches on The Voice.

The duo – who were both going through divorces when their friendship began – first worked together on 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Their 2019 collaboration “Nobody But You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, which the couple followed it up in 2020 with the single “Happy Anywhere.” Blake also appeared on Gwen’s 2017 holiday hit, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Blake and Gwen married on July 3, 2021, after nearly six years as a couple. However, as 2024 began, fans started to wonder if their relationship was on the rocks.

After spending Christmas 2023 together with family, the pair were on opposite sides of the country on New Year’s Eve. Gwen performed a show in Las Vegas while Blake appeared on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

The couple have been known for showing so much love and support for one another on social media. So, fans were curious when Gwen shared the huge news on January 16 that she would be reuniting with No Doubt to perform at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival in April, while not receiving an online shout-out from her husband.

The same thing happened when the “Sweet Escape” singer revealed she would be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate concert, with silence from Blake about the huge announcement.

Similarly, Blake has been promoting his upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk tour on his social media pages without any supportive comments from Gwen.

In a January 22 post Blake shared while talking about hitting the road, one fan wrote in the comments, “Too bad you and Gwen are having marital issues. I was really hoping that you two would make it,” while another added, “Blake you and Gwen are so awesome together! Just if you are in different places in your life don’t forget to call her and keep in touch. Careers always come before relationships.”