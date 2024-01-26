Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Relationship Timeline

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were a power couple well before they confirmed their relationship in November 2015. Sparks were flying between the pair, who freshly came out of respective marriages, one year prior when they became costars as judges on The Voice.

Gwen and Blake have since flaunted their love on and off camera and officially became Mr. and Mrs. Shelton on July 3, 2021. Now, fans are concerned that the musicians are facing marriage problems.

Keep scrolling to see Gwen and Blake’s relationship timeline from lovers on set to rocky marriage.