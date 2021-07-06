He’s smitten over his bride! Blake Shelton was “blown away” by Gwen Stefani’s wedding look during their July 3 nuptials in Oklahoma, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “It was a special day, one that they’ll cherish forever.”

“He couldn’t believe the day was finally here. He said he was the luckiest guy in the world,” gushes the insider, adding the “God’s Country” artist, 45, “loved” how “stunning” Gwen, 51, looked for the big event.

The former No Doubt artist donned a “gorgeous” Vera Wang gown but added her own signature flair to the all-white ensemble. “Of course, she made sure it had typical Gwen style,” says the insider. “The big bow in the veil, her signature red lips, the bracelets, it was classic and unique, just like her.”

Not surprisingly, the “Rich Girl” singer had two unique dresses for the evening. The strapless white gown she wore for the ceremony featured a deep plunging sweetheart neckline and a very full tulle skirt and train. “Modern minimalist construction. Major love bombing,” Vera, 72, described the one-of-a-kind dress she designed for the “Sweet Escape” singer on Instagram.

“You need a party dress when [you] get to marry [Blake Shelton],” Gwen captioned a photo of her second Vera Wang dress via Instagram. This one was also strapless, but the skirt stopped around her mid-thigh and was adorned with flowers around the waist and stars sewn in throughout the voluminous tulle. She paired the funky bridal look with white, heeled boots and a veil covered in flowers and topped with a large bow.

As for the “Ol’ Red” artist, “he never looked so handsome,” adds the insider about his classic black tuxedo jacket and vest paired with jeans and a white bowtie.

The A-list couple gave more of an inside look into their wedding by sharing photos via Instagram. “Dreams do come true!!!” the “Hollaback Girl” singer captioned a series of snapshots from their wedding, which was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly.

One photo showed the event area decked out with tons of lanterns filled with candles, giving the space a romantic touch. They weren’t too heavy-handed with flowers but chose a magnificent variety of white stems and beautiful greenery that tied the decor together beautifully.

Even their sweet dog could be seen roaming around the party as the happy couple laughed on the dance floor. Gwen and Blake shared a kiss beside their five-tier white wedding cake, where the cake topper groom even wore a tiny cowboy hat reminiscent of Blake’s country style.

Needless to say, the personal touches around the wedding made it an extremely special day for Gwen and Blake. The pair got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating. Cheers to their new chapter!