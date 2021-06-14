Bling, bling! Gwen Stefani has received gorgeous engagement rings from her current fiancé, Blake Shelton, and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. How do the sparklers stack up? Keep reading to learn more!

Blake popped the question to Gwen in October 2020 after five years of dating and presented her with a stunning ring. The piece of jewelry, which featured a “6 to 9-carat” center diamond, cost the country crooner “around $500,000,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time.

Although the A-listers haven’t publicly confirmed they’re married, fans were speculating the pair secretly wed when Gwen stepped out wearing a diamond wedding band on June 12.

Her ring from the “God’s Country” artist has a much different feel to it than the one she first received from Gavin. The “Hollaback Girl” artist and English rocker met on tour in 1995 and tied the knot in 2002. She and the Bush musician had three sons together — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — before divorcing in 2016.

Gavin first proposed with a thick gold band that featured two large diamonds encrusted on it. Gwen often wore it stacked with other diamond bands. However, after their wedding, the songstress began wearing a much glitzier heart-shaped diamond ring.

The “Rich Girl” artist was very candid after being asked if she was “gun shy” about getting remarried after her divorce.

“I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together,” the former No Doubt singer explained on Today in January 2021.

Blake also went through a public uncoupling with ex-wife Miranda Lambert leading up to their divorce finalizing in July 2015. He was also previously married to Kaynette Williams.

“I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think ‘I want to marry you!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married,’” Gwen continued, adding the thought crossed both of their minds. “We always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.”

