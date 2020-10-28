She’s shining! Gwen Stefani’s diamond engagement ring from fiancé Blake Shelton is estimated to cost “around $500,000,” depending on the quality and characteristics of the center stone, Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, tells Life & Style.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” continues the jeweler about the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s sparkler.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The former No Doubt artist, 51, and country crooner, 44, announced their engagement on Tuesday, October 27. “Yes, please,” Gwen captioned a romantic photo of the A-list pair kissing while she flashed her new piece of jewelry. The “God’s Country” singer took to Instagram to share the big news, too. “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” he wrote.

The Voice judges aren’t the only ones who are excited about their upcoming nuptials. Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, “can’t wait” for her and Blake’s wedding, an insider exclusively told Life & Style after their engagement. “He already had a close bond with the boys.”

Gwen and Blake have been together since 2015, and the “Hillbilly Bone” singer spends a lot of time with his fiancée’s boys. “Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own,” continued the insider. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”

The Ugly Dolls actor previously opened up about taking on the large amount of “responsibility” that came with his new role involving Gwen’s kids.

“That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy … but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” the “Ol’ Red” singer said during an appearance on Today in July.

However, he’s been having a blast along the way. “We’ve been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years I guess,” he added.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Gwen and Blake!