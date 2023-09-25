July 2023

Travis revealed he tried and failed to give Taylor his phone number during her Kansas City tour stop. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he revealed during the July 26 episode of his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” podcast alongside Philadelphia Eagles star and brother Jason Kelce.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he added, saddened that he didn’t get a chance to meet the superstar.

