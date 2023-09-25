Enchanted! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Dating Timeline From Her K.C. Concert to Now
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s dating timeline is like the lyrics from one of her songs. The Kansas City Chiefs star tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number before her Arrowhead Stadium concert stop in July 2023 and was denied. After sharing his shutdown publicly, the two got in contact and by September, she was actively cheering on the tight end as he scored touchdowns from a box in the same stadium she sold out three months prior, followed by a romantic date night.
Scroll down to see photos from Taylor and Travis’ dating timeline.
