Travis Kelce’s Christmas didn’t turn out quite as he’d hoped, but his New Year’s Eve was one for the books. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on the holiday, which included a win against the Cincinnati Bengals and a midnight kiss with girlfriend Taylor Swift, on the newest episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“The atmosphere was great on New Year’s Eve,” Travis, 34, told his brother on the Wednesday, January 3 episode. Taylor, 34, was present at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take home the victory against the Bengals, as well as his family members, including mom Donna Kelce.

“It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one,” he added, although he did not mention his girlfriend of seven months by name.

After the game, Travis said they “all got to celebrate New Year’s Eve together,” noting that he had “a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam.”

All in all, it “was a fun day,” the football star shared.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor was spotted in a VIP box at the stadium wearing a custom Chiefs jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton, featuring red patches and “Tay Tay” stitching. Later that night, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker traded in her Chiefs merch for a glittering gold dress as she and Travis, wearing a gold corduroy suit, hung out at a party in Kansas City. The couple posed for a photo with close pals Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Then, a fan captured Taylor and Travis on video as they held each other close on the dance floor and gazed lovingly at each other before sharing a sweet kiss.

The New Year’s Eve festivities came one week after Taylor and Travis celebrated their first Christmas together. The Chiefs had a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the December 25 holiday, so Taylor took her seat in the box to watch Travis on the field alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as brother Austin and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness. Unfortunately, that game ended in a loss.

The Swifts reportedly headed back to Travis’ Kansas City mansion to celebrate Christmas with his dad, Ed Kelce, a source told The Daily Mail.

Travis admitted during the December 29 episode of the podcast that the disappointing loss made Christmas the “f–kin’ worst,” but the family celebration helped to turn things around.

“It ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people,” he said. “That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”