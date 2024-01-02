Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the new year with close friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes by their side. The two couples cozied up to each other at a New Year’s Eve party, as seen in a photo circulating via social media on Tuesday, January 2.

The photo, which was shared by a Taylor Swift fan account on X, showed Travis, 34, looking stylish in a dark gold corduroy suit and black sunglasses. He smiled at the camera as Taylor, 34, who was wearing a shimmery gold mini dress, kept one arm around her boyfriend’s shoulder and held a drink in her other hand.

Meanwhile, Brittany sported a strapless little black dress as she leaned into Taylor and put a hand on her arm. Her husband and Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick, 28, stood out in a black and white checkered button-down shirt. He kept his arms wrapped around Brittany’s waist. They were joined by another unidentified couple in the photo.

Taylor and Travis were seen by fans at a party in Kansas City that night. Various footage from the evening showed the couple on a crowded dance floor. As seen in one viral clip, they kept their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other’s eyes. Then, Taylor pulled Travis’ face in close for a New Year’s kiss.

Earlier in the day, Taylor watched from a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs won their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. She wore a custom-made Chiefs varsity jacket, which featured the Chiefs’ logo and a red football helmet, as well as a stitching that read, “Tay Tay.” Travis showed love for the jacket by commenting several fire and praise emojis on a video shared by the designer, Jeff Hamilton.

Taylor and Travis had a whirlwind 2023 as a couple. Their romance began in July after the Chiefs tight end gave Taylor a shoutout on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. He revealed that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras tour concert in Kansas City, but he never got the chance. Still, Taylor loved his attempt and reached out.

The couple dated secretly for a few months before Taylor hard-launched the relationship by attending the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She met Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, at the stadium. Travis and Taylor became an internet sensation, with every move watched closely by fans. Travis met Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at her concert in Argentina in November and received his blessing to marry the singer, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Weeks later, Travis and Taylor celebrated their first magical Christmas together. The holiday began with Taylor and her family attending the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, they went back to Travis’ mansion in Kansas City to enjoy the holiday with his dad, Ed Kelce, a source revealed to Daily Mail.

Though Travis said on “New Heights” that he was disappointed by the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders that day, Taylor helped turn his Christmas around.

“It ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people,” he said. “That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”