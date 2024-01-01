Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in New Year’s Eve 2024 just like many other couples did — with a passionate kiss.

A fan on X shared video footage and a photo that was seemingly taken at a New Year’s Eve party in Kansas City. Taylor, 34, could be seen wearing a gold dress with a low back, while Travis, 34, opted for a dapper suit. While other partygoers jumped around and danced as confetti fell at midnight, the tight end and pop star kept their eyes locked on each other. After looking into his eyes, Taylor put her hands on Travis’ cheeks and pulled him in close to lock lips.

“Taylor and Travis could have been at ANY party in the [world emoji] for NYE…and they chose KC with his (and now her) closest friends and family… Happy 2024!” the fan captioned the post.

Earlier that afternoon, Travis played with the Kansas City Chiefs in a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Taylor, of course, was there to support her man, wearing a Chiefs varsity jacket. She jumped and cheered as the Chiefs took home the win.

The couple’s New Year’s plans came after Taylor spent Christmas Day in Kansas City. She was there to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders, which resulted in a devastating loss for the home team. Travis’ holiday wasn’t all bad, however, as he and Taylor reportedly celebrated together with family after the game. The couple went back to his K.C. mansion to enjoy Christmas with Taylor’s parents and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, a source revealed to Daily Mail.

“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” the insider shared.

Travis reflected on the holiday during a special “Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular” episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on December 29. Though he was unhappy with the loss against the Raiders, the tight end admitted that the holiday turned around afterward.

“[It was] f–king the worst, I’m not gonna lie. I’ve had better,” he said of his Christmas. “But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people. That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

Travis and Taylor’s relationship began in July after he spoke about attending her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium on his podcast. He revealed that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the show but never got the chance. Still, Taylor told TIME in her Person of the Year interview on December 6 that she thought the podcast shoutout was “metal as hell.” They dated in secret for a few months before she hard-launched the romance by attending the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

Taylor has since become a mainstay at Arrowhead Stadium. Though some football fans have been bothered by how frequently she appears on camera during games, the pop star made it clear that she’s only there to support her man and has no control over what’s shown on TV.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Plus, Taylor added, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”