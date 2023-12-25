Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be head over heels in love, and the Grammy-winning artist cheered on her man as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders before spending their first Christmas together.

Taylor arrived on the scene in a gold cart alongside Santa Claus himself, and was seen in the private box cheering on her man.

This will be the pair’s first holiday celebration together as Taylor, ​34, couldn’t come home for Thanksgiving due to a last-minute schedule change to the South American leg of the international Eras tour.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor had November 21, November 22 and November 24, off for Thanksgiving. However, she’s slated to do a three-night set of shows at Allianz Parque stadium in San Paolo, Brazil, beginning on November 24. She decided to stay in the country for the week after her third show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 20, which was rescheduled from Saturday after a fan tragically died due to the heat at her show the night before. The rescheduled concert meant that Taylor had to cancel her plan to fly back to the U.S. on Monday to watch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs play against his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the November 22 episode of Travis and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, Travis teased that he would be on his own in Missouri for Thanksgiving while Jason, 36, spent the holiday with wife Kylie Kelce and their three daughters in Pennsylvania.

“I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” Travis said, which prompted Jason to offer an invite for his brother to join his family feast.

Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, also previously revealed that she would be spending Thanksgiving with Jason and his family in Philadelphia.

Gotham/GC Images

“I’m not quite sure what Travis’ plans are,” Donna, 71, told People in early November. “But I do know that I’ll be in Philly because he [Jason] has a game that Sunday in Philadelphia, so I definitely will be there for that game. … I’ve never been in my own home cooking for Christmas or for holidays. It’s just the life of being a mom for the NFL. It’s always work so you have to kind of go where they are.”

Travis and Taylor’s romance has been a hot topic in the media and among fans ever since the football player revealed that he tried and failed to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July. Taylor was impressed by Travis’ gesture and got in contact with him. While it’s unclear exactly when they started dating, the couple went public with their romance on September 24 when Taylor showed up to support Travis at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game.

Fans were disappointed to hear about the couple’s separate Thanksgiving plans and they got their hopes up once more when Travis’ special plans for Taylor’s 34th birthday party ​hit the headlines.

“[Travis] has promised to spend [her birthday] with her,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much.”

However, the professional athlete was summoned to a mandatory practice as they prepared for their December 17 game against the New England Patriots.

The same source dished on the duo’s Christmas plans, revealing, “Taylor’s mom, Andrea, is hoping to celebrate with her at home in Pennsylvania. But Taylor might try to spend Christmas Eve with Travis, or fly out to be with him after his game [in Missouri on Christmas]. It’s a mess to coordinate, but it’s worth it. They’re so smitten, they’re willing to jump through hoops to be together. No matter what, this will be a memorable holiday season.”