For any new couple, spending their first major holiday together is a big deal and in the case of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Fans want to know if the pair will be carving a turkey together surrounded by their families or if they’ll be apart.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spend Thanksgiving Together?

It is looking unlikely as the singer will be wrapping up the the South American leg of her Eras tour. While she’s free on the November 23 Thanksgiving holiday, Taylor begins a three-night set of shows at São Paulo, Brazil’s Allianz Parque stadium on November 24.

The Grammy winner has a four-day break from Monday through Thursday of Thanksgiving week after her set of three shows in Rio de Janeiro caps off on November 19. She could technically fly back to the States to spend some time with Travis, although she’d be having to high-tail it back to Brazil for her concert the day after Thanksgiving.

What Will Travis Kelce Be Doing on Thanksgiving?

While the NFL star could always fly to South America to visit his girlfriend, that seems unlikely as the Kansas City Chiefs will be preparing for a November 26 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What Has Travis Kelce’s Mother, Donna Kelce, Said About Their Family’s Thanksgiving Plans?

Neither Travis nor his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, will be suiting up for NFL Thanksgiving Day games. However, Donna Kelce has said she’ll be spending the holiday with her eldest son.

“I’m not quite sure what Travis’ plans are,” Donna told People in an interview published on November 2. She added, “But I do know that I’ll be in Philly because he [Jason] has a game that Sunday in Philadelphia, so I definitely will be there for that game.” Jason and wife Kylie McDevitt share three young daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, so it would be a great chance for Donna to spend time with her grandchildren.

Donna noted how she’s never had a chance to host Thanksgiving at her own home since her sons were both college football players at the University of Cincinnati. “Ever since they were in college, we’ve always been on the road,” she explained, noting, “I’ve never been in my own home cooking for Christmas or for holidays. It’s just the life of being a mom for the NFL. It’s always work so you have to kind of go where they are.”