We Can’t Get Enough of These Cute NFL Couples! Tom and Gisele, Patrick and Brittany and More

You don’t have to like watching football to appreciate the NFL’s cutest couples! Remember: Football season only lasts 18 weeks, but these love stories will last a lifetime.

Take Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, for example. Tom began his career in the National Football League in 2000 with the New England Patriots. Six years later, he began dating Gisele and come 2009, they got hitched! Fast forward twelve years, and they’re still married. Moreover, Tom is now the star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ultimately, Gisele has been by his side throughout the majority of his legendary career, most notably when Tom left the New England Patriots in March 2020 after 20 years with the team. In addition to Tom sharing an emotional announcement via Instagram, Gisele wrote some kind words of her own. After all, the longtime supermodel had become a major part of the franchise.

“What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there, and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime,” she wrote, referring to the pair’s children Benjamin and Vivian. “I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!”

Considering Tom, who also shares son John with ex Bridget Moynahan, is often called the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), he and Gisele are pretty much seasoned veterans of the league. However, other couples like Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are newer to the game! Even so, they’re definitely a sweet duo.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his high school sweetheart welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye, in February 2021 and have been on Cloud 9 ever since. “Mom and Dad taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote via Instagram while announcing her pregnancy in October 2020.

Here’s hoping we get to see them walk down the aisle after the 2021 football season comes to a close!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the NFL’s cutest couples.