More good news! Less than a month after announcing their engagement, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews revealed they’re expecting baby No. 1 together!

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” wrote Brittany alongside two Instagram photos showing off her ultrasound image. For his part, Patrick simply shared the ultrasound and a red heart emoji.

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Patrick’s brother and TikTok star Jackson Mahomes seemed almost as excited about the news as the couple themselves. “I am so extremely happy for you guys & can’t wait to see what the future holds for y’all! You guys are going to be the BEST parents ever!!!” he wrote on his own post, and then hopped into Brittany’s comment section to add, “SOO SOOO HAPPY For you guys CANT WAIT to be uncle Jack!!!”

The exciting update comes less than a month following the couple’s engagement in early September. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Brittany wrote on September 2 alongside photos of their special day. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

At the time, Brittany showed off her massive diamond ring from the baller that Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, told Life & Style could be worth “between $350,000 to $800,000.” “Brittany’s stunning and trendy engagement ring from Patrick appears to feature an estimated 8 to 10-carat emerald cut diamond, set on a white gold or platinum diamond-adorned double band,” Kathryn added.

Brittany and Patrick are actually high school sweethearts. The couple began dating in 10th grade, and continued to make the relationship work long-distance through college and as Patrick’s football career took off. Despite his newfound fame, Patrick seems more in love than ever with his future wife. We can’t wait to meet their little one in 2021!