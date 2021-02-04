Even if you aren’t a huge fan of professional football, there’s a solid chance you’ve heard of Patrick Mahomes. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today — and his net worth proves it! Patrick is worth an estimated $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about his career and how he makes money, keep reading!

When did Patrick Mahomes get drafted?

The Texas native was the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Patrick was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs.

How much money does Patrick Mahomes make from playing football?

Initially, Patrick signed a four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for $16.2 million, as per multiple outlets. Since then, he’s broken several NFL records, played in the 2019 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and helped the Chiefs crush the following season, which resulted in the team playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. As a result, it was reported the Texas Tech alum signed a new contract in July 2020 worth over $400 million over the course of 10 years.

Does Patrick Mahomes have any endorsement deals?

As with most heavy hitters in the NFL, Patrick has endorsement deals with major companies like Oakley, State Farm, Adidas and Proctor and Gamble.

Patrick Mahomes has a large social media following:

To date, he has over 4 million followers on Instagram alone and often uses his platform to promote his many brand deals. Through social media, Patrick’s fans are also given insights into his personal life with fiancée Brittany Matthews. In September 2020, Patrick proposed to his longtime sweetheart with an engagement ring worth a pretty penny. Less than a month later, the young couple announced Brittany is pregnant with their first child.

The eye-catching design cost “between $350,000 to $800,000,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time. “Brittany’s stunning and trendy engagement ring from Patrick appears to feature an estimated 8 to 10-carat emerald cut diamond, set on a white gold or platinum diamond-adorned double band.”

According to Kathryn, Brittany’s ring has a similar cut to A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Nikki Bella and Nicola Peltz. “Elongated diamonds — including emeralds, elongated cushions and ovals — create a flattering look as their shape lengthens the wearer’s finger.”

Clearly, Patrick is gifted on and off the football field.

