Forever loves! NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, have been together for a long time — and now, they’re expecting baby No. 1. But how did the football couple meet? Here’s what we know about the beginning of their relationship.

The athlete, 25, and the fitness pro, also 25, went to Whitehouse High School together in Texas. Patrick was a freshman, while Brittany was a sophomore when they first became pals. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” she previously recalled on Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

The soccer player developed a “crush” on the younger guy a year later after an “embarrassing” moment in which Patrick gave her a Valentine’s Day card and a rose. “He just brought it to me as a funny joke, but like I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” Brittany gushed over her now-fiancé in the social media video. “Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, ‘Kiss her! Kiss her! Kiss her!’”

Shortly following the unintentionally romantic stunt, the pair started dating. “Then, boom, we just fell in love,” the personal trainer said.

Interestingly enough, Brittany didn’t even realize they were both into sports in the beginning of their relationship. “When we started dating, I had no idea he was even good at sports,” she explained. “The quarterback had graduated, and I was talking to [Patrick] like, ‘So, who’s going to be our quarterback?’ And he was like, ‘Well I think I’m going to try out.’ I was like, ‘Wait, you play quarterback?’”

By the time he was a senior, Patrick’s skills on the field blossomed as he played “full-time,” which garnered attention from colleges. “He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” Brittany added. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

The happy couple got engaged in early September after eight years together. They revealed they were pregnant with their first child less than a month later.