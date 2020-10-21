Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

She’s growing right before our eyes! Superbowl champ Patrick Mahomes and his now-fiancée Brittany Matthews revealed they got engaged on September 1, and less than a month later the pair revealed they were expecting their first child together. Since then, 25-year-old Brittany’s been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey on social media, and we can’t get over how adorable her baby bump is.

The couple revealed the sex of their bundle of joy on Instagram on October 21. The sweet video showed the couple’s dogs walking across white paper with pink paint on their paws, and then the pair shooting pink confetti into the air to show the world that they’re having a girl. The cutest part? Their matching “baby daddy” and “baby mama” shirts.

“Baby Girl,” the mom-to-be wrote alongside the touching video with two heart emojis. “P.S. Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal.” Beside his own post of the video, Patrick, 25, wrote, “My [heart]”

On September 29, Brittany first revealed they would be taking a “small detour to the wedding” to have their first child together. The fitness influencer certainly doesn’t seem to mind waiting a bit. “Sure going to soak up being your fiancé just a little while longer, while we bring a beautiful life into this world,” she wrote on October 7 next to a slideshow of photos with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Not long after, she let fans know they can still expect plenty of fitness content from her during the pregnancy — with the support of her doctors, of course. “I will still be posting workouts, pregnancy-safe, but always consult with your doctor before you try or do anything,” she wrote next to a series of videos showing followers how to do some upper body workouts.

While Brittany’s bump seems to be getting bigger each and every day, her abs are still completely ripped and she’s prioritizing her health. But that doesn’t mean she won’t adjust her routine as her pregnancy progresses. “Honestly, I’m lucky enough to get three workouts in a week, so full body is just what I am doing right now,” she wrote on October 14. “Listening to my body, and just keeping it moving is where I’m at right now. Everyone is different, every pregnancy journey is different, but we are all mamas creating a beautiful child and that is such a blessing!”

