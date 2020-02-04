She’s so proud! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, couldn’t help but gush over her man after his team clinched a Super Bowl victory on Sunday, February 2. The blonde beauty was thrilled that her MVP beau, 24, got what he “deserved” on the big night.

“I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team,” she wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow of photos from their celebratory trip to Disney posted on Tuesday, February 4. “All year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that, YOU DESERVE THIS! No better way to end it than at this magical place!!🥰❤️🏆”

The injury she’s talking about happened in October 2019, when Patrick dislocated his kneecap during a game. At the time, teammates worried it would end Patrick’s season, with receiver Demarcus Robinson even admitting his knee “looked deformed.” But three weeks later, he was back on the field looking better than ever and his girlfriend couldn’t have been more supportive of him.

Patrick was clearly touched by the public gesture on Instagram, and took to the comments to show some appreciation for his girlfriend. “Love you,” he sweetly wrote in response to her message. The exchange absolutely melted the hearts of fans, who quickly added their own thoughts in the comments.

Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock

“Cutest couple!! Congrats!!❤️” wrote follower one. Another said, “Y’all need matching mouse ears next time,” while a third added, “We are all proud of Patrick and the whole team they did an amazing job this whole year. Awesome pics of you both. I bet the kids (fur babies) missed you both so, so much.”

As a matter of fact, Brittany also shared a sweet photo of Patrick being reunited with their gray Pitbull, Steel. On February 3 she posted a snap on her Story of the quarterback snuggled up with the sweet pooch. We think they’ve both earned a little downtime, but first they need to get through the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, February 5. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., starting at Sixth Street and going south down Grand Boulevard. It’ll continue through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and go past the Sprint Center. After that, they can finally enjoy some hard-earned R&R.