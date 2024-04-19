Taylor Swift 'Likes' Post Ranking Her Boyfriends in a Pyramid

And on top of the pyramid, going three for three once again … Travis Kelce. Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans on Instagram were in a frenzy after the pop star hilariously “liked” a post on Instagram that included a meme ranking her boyfriends in a pyramid à la Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms.

A fan account shared screenshots of a post by Betches on Thursday, April 18, that featured several memes and tweets related to Taylor, 34, in honor of the singer’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

One of the images was the infamous Dance Moms scene where Abby, 58, ranked her dancers in a pyramid of their photos posted on a mirror. However, the dancers’ photos were replaced by the names of some of Taylor’s exes and current boyfriend Travis, 34. At the bottom of the pyramid were Calvin Harris, Joe Alwyn, Jake Gyllenhaal and Matty Healy. The next row featured Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles. Finally, Travis’ name was at the top.

“Taylor just liked this post on @betches,” the fan wrote in the caption. “I don’t think she scrolled to see all the pictures before she liked it … or maybe she did and is just being unhinged.”

Fellow Swifties rushed to the comments to laugh about the meme and debate whether the “Cruel Summer” singer’s “like” was intentional. One commenter pointed out that her “like” no longer seems to be there.

“LOL DID SHE UNLIKE HER NAME IS NOT POPPING UP ANYMORE,” they wrote.

“I hope she scrolled all the way through,” another user added.

“She just has a fabulouuuuus sense of humor, I think,” a third person commented.

Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While Taylor’s beloved romance with Travis has been going strong since July 2023, her latest album — which she started working on two years ago — is believed to contain songs about exes Joe, 33, and Matty, 35. However, she has not confirmed any of the inspirations behind her new tracks.

The Grammy winner dated Joe from 2016 to 2023. The English actor has not yet publicly reacted to the The Tortured Poets Department. Shortly after their breakup was announced in April 2023, she had a brief fling with Matty from May to June. The 1975 singer has also not yet shared his reaction to the album. However, a source told Us Weekly on Friday, April 19, that he was reportedly “relieved” after hearing it.

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” the insider said, adding that the musician “couldn’t be happier” with the results of his ex’s album.

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the source continued. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

Another source said Matty feared the public “wouldn’t get the full story” about their brief romance.

“He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light. Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real,” the insider explained, adding that although Taylor and Matty don’t talk anymore, he still “holds a special place” for her.