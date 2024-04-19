“So Long, London”

The always-anticipated track 5 did not disappoint, with Taylor saying goodbye to her life across the pond with Joe. The two were together for more than six years and spent most of their time in his native London.

“I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift, pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away,” she sings in the first verse, once again referencing Joe pulling away from her.

In the second verse, she says, “I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth,” hinting that at the years in her 20s that she was dating Joe without him ever taking the next step. She also seemingly revealed that she wanted marriage with her ex later in the song, singing, “You swore that you loved me but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof.”