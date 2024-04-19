taylor swift slams kim kardashian on thank you aimee song

It turns out that Taylor Swift’s new song “thankK you aIMee” isn’t actually about someone named Aimee. Rather, Kim Kardashian appears to be the subject of the scathing track, which is featured on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, a surprise second installment of Taylor’s 11th album.

Taylor, 34, noticeably capitalized the letters KIM in the title of the song. In the lyrics, she confirms that using “Aimee” in the title was a pseudonym, singing, “I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

In the chorus, she references her feud with the reality star, 43, as she sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’, and I can’t forget the way you made me feel. Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’, but I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

By the end of the song, she changes the words to say, “Thank you, Aimee,” as she realizes how she was able to turn one of the worst times of her life into something so much better.

Taylor appears to be calling Kim out for what happened in their past. However, she’s also referencing how she was able to rise above it and use the drama – which she once referred to as “a career death” – to “build a legacy.”

“When I count the scars, there’s a moment of truth,” she says. “That there wouldn’t be this, if there hadn’t been you.” There’s also a lyric that references a child and Kim shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West. “One day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two know is about you,” Taylor says.

Perhaps the most scathing line in the song, though, is when she sings, “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman but she used to say she wished you dead.” Interestingly, one of Kim’s kids is actually named Saint, so this may be a play on his name.

Kim and Taylor’s history dates back many years and is intertwined with the “Fortnight” singer’s feud with Kanye, 46. In 2015, Taylor decided to officially put the rapper’s 2009 MTV VMAs interruption behind her and present him with the Video Vanguard Award at the same awards show. She stood with Kim in the audience.

However, just months later, Kanye released the song “Famous” in February 2016 and the track included the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that bitch famous.” At the time, he said he had gotten permission from Taylor to use the lyric, but when she won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year just days later, she threw shade at him in her speech.

Kim backed up Kanye’s claim by insisting that Taylor “totally approved” of the lyric in a June 2016 interview. Buzz about the track did not die down, as Ye then released a music video, which featured a naked wax figure of the Grammy winner.

The following month, Kim released video footage of the phone call between Taylor and Ye and Tay responded by pointing out that there was never a clip of Kanye telling her he was going to refer to her as “that bitch” in the lyrics. However, the damage had been done. Kim branded Taylor a “snake” on social media and the internet turned on the former country star, leading her to retreat from the public eye for nearly a year.

While Taylor seemingly aired out all her feelings about the drama in songs on her 2017 album “Reputation,” it came to light once again when the full video clip of Taylor and Ye’s phone call was released in 2020. She has since called out Kim for illegally recording and posting an edited version of what really happened.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor explained in a 2023 interview. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’d never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”