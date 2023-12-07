Taylor Swift‘s fans are demanding Kim Kardashian apologize to the singer after she revealed how deeply she was affected by the tape the SKIMS founder released with then-husband Kanye West where she seemingly approved a vulgar line about her in his song “Famous.”

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor, 33, told TIME in their profile after naming her 2023’s Person of the Year on Tuesday, December 6.

Fans took to the comments of Kim’s latest Instagram post featuring photos of her in ​SKIMS loungewear to tell the entrepreneur, 43, to make things right.

“For someone whose Dad was a lawyer and you’re trying to become a lawyer, you’d think that maybe you’d make sure you weren’t committing a crime by recording the phone call?? Real women empower other women. Not try to destroy them and their career! You have daughters!!!” one person wrote.

They continued, “How would you feel if somebody made a wax doll of them and had them naked in a bed? It’s basically revenge porn. You honestly disgust me.” After the release of “Famous,” Kanye’s music video infamously showed lifelike nude wax figures of Taylor and other celebrities lying in bed with lim.

Instagram

Numerous users wrote, “Apologize to Tay,” while others left snake emojis, something which Taylor was flooded with in her own social media post in 2016 after Kim released the tape.

“Kim what you did to Tay affected her mental state. Your words and actions have consequences to others. Make this right and you will get more respect,” one person commented after the “Cruel Summer” singer went into details about how she was leveled by the amount of hate she received after Kim released the tape.

Instagram

Instagram

Even one of Kim’s own fans told her, “I love you, but we need a real apology for tay. She deserves it. You said y’all moved on but nope. She haven’t.”

Taylor told ​TIME about Kim’s actions, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

The Pennsylvania native described feeling she had “a career death,” adding, “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” thanks to the scandal.

When dropping his album, The Life of Pablo, in 2016, Kanye’s song “Famous,” included the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that ​bitch famous.”

The artist’s rep released a statement at the time saying, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

Kim hinted otherwise in a June 2016 interview. “She totally approved that. She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much s**t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved,” she told GQ.

The following month, Kim released a Snapchat video of Kanye and Taylor on the phone discussing the “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” lyric.

“I really appreciate you telling me about it. That’s really nice. It’s all very tongue-in-cheek either way,” Taylor allegedly replied, continuing, “If people ask me about it, I think it would be great for me.” The release made people believe Taylor had previously lied and was playing both sides.

Kim doubled down later that month in her attacks and seemingly needled Taylor, writing in Twitter post, “Wait its legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” It caused users to flood Taylor’s social media with snake emojis.