A Check From Kenny Chesney Helped Jumpstart Taylor’s Career

At 17, Taylor’s first big opportunity came from a chance to tour with country singer Kenny Chesney. However, her dreams were shattered when a beer company opted to sponsor the tour, which meant Taylor couldn’t join because of her age. The “Betty” singer was devastated but Kenny saved the day with his 18th birthday present for the Grammy Award winning artist – an apology card with a check.

“It was for more money than I’d ever seen in my life,” Taylor told Time. “I was able to pay my band bonuses. I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams.”