Moving on? On the heels of her breakup from Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift is seemingly striking up a romance with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Keep reading for updates about their rumored romance.

Is Taylor Swift Dating Matty Healy?

Rumors about a possible romance between the leading lady and the “Somebody Else” singer started making the rounds in early May 2023, shortly after Taylor and Joe called it quits. According to an inside source that spoke exclusively with Life & Style, the “Shake It Off” singer’s inner circle weren’t entirely shocked by the breakup, and notable friends of the singer’s like Ryan Reynolds were quick to unfollow Joe on social media following the split.

MEGA

Meanwhile, Matty was spotted in the crowd at Taylor’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert on May 5, looking smitten as he was seen snapping pictures of the music icon performing.

It was at that same concert that Taylor announced the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to the shock and awe of the crowd. Taking to social media shortly thereafter, the songstress wrote, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 … I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Neither Taylor or Matty immediately responded to Life & Style’s request for comment.

MEGA

The next day, Matty took his experience on the ‘Eras Tour’ to another level after joining Phoebe Bridgers on stage for her supporting set ahead of Taylor’s performance.

According to witnesses, the pair donned matching skeleton onesies as they rocked out on their respective guitars. Matty ended the set by congratulating Phoebe with a kiss on the cheek. The pair have yet to comment on the interaction or their relationship status.

Later that week, Taylor and Matty were spotted dining on a rooftop in New York City with pal Jack Antonoff. According to a since-deleted fan photo shared via Twitter on May 11, the pair were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant.

During Taylor’s May 12 show in Philadelphia, Matty was photographed sitting next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, in a private box as they watched the Grammy winner perform night No. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field. The pair chatted throughout the concert and appeared friendly.

Have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Dated Before?

Though they denied the dating rumors at the time, Taylor and Matty were seemingly connected in 2014.

Have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Worked Together?

They might be rumored to be romantically connected now, but Taylor and Matty have been in each other’s circles for some time, and the two even worked together on Taylor’s hit album, Midnights.

Matty revealed during an appearance on KROQ’s “Klein/Ally Show” for Audacy’s DTS Sound Space, “We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out.” Defending Taylor when the crowd didn’t like the admission that his contributions didn’t make the final cut, Matty retorted, “That’s not how it works. … It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing.”

The two songwriters have not only both worked together and with famed producer Jack Antonoff, but Taylor even made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London in January 2023, shocking the concert goers with a song from her new album as well as The 1975’s “The City.”