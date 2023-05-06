We need to calm down! Taylor Swift finally announced a release date for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during night 1 of her Eras Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, May 5.

Seconds after the 1989 segment of the concert, the 12-time Grammy winner, 33, told a crowd of screaming fans that her re-recording of Speak Now will be dropping on July 7.

“There’s a different reason that I’m really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I’ve been planning something for a while,” Taylor teased, referring to the surprise songs portion of the evening.

“You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It’s my love language with you — I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it,” she continued. “If you would direct your attention to the back big screen.”

From there, the new cover of her October 2010 album, Speak Now, appeared on the screen with the added “(Taylor’s Version) — July 7, 2023.” Moreover, the bracelets worn by all of the concertgoers turned a fitting shade of purple.

Photo by Shutterstock

Of course, Taylor couldn’t help but perform one surprise song from Speak Now, and gave fans a beautiful rendition of “Sparks Fly.”

In addition to the exciting annoucement at the concert, Taylor’s Instagram featured a special message to fans around the world. “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” the “Maroon” artist began, referring to a lyric in the song “Last Kiss.”

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Taylor added. “With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com.”

To date, Taylor has two re-recordings under her belt: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).