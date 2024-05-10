Wedding bells may be in the future for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! As the couple’s one-year anniversary approaches, the NFL star is “under pressure to propose,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The timing is right,” the insider adds. “They’ve been together almost a year now and they’re madly in love, so it makes sense that they’d be discussing marriage.”

Sparks first flew between Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, after he attended the Eras tour in July 2023 and gave the singer a shout-out on his podcast following the show. They began quietly seeing each other before taking the relationship public two months later at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Now that marriage is on the brain, the professional athlete has a proposal to plan. “The big moment – and the ring – need to be super special,” the source admits. “But Travis is a ‘grand gesture’ kind of guy, so no matter what or when he finally asks her, it will be an experience that they’ll remember forever.”

It’s going to be quite a busy summer for the couple, as Taylor will be on the road for the European leg of her Eras tour, which kicked off in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 9. Meanwhile, Travis will begin training for the 2024 NFL season, and he also recently landed a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie. Plus, he’s the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a new Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? spinoff.

However, the star tight end confirmed that he would be spending time in Europe with his girlfriend whenever possible. “You know I gotta go support,” he said in April. “Any chance that I can show my support to her, knowing that she’s shown me all the support in the world throughout the [football] season.”

The pop star attended several Chiefs games during the 2023 season, including the Super Bowl in February. She jetted across the world just one day after a string of concerts in Japan and made it to the big game in Las Vegas. Of course, it all seemed to be worth it, as the Chiefs won the game and Taylor was able to celebrate with her man.

Later that month, Travis also spent a lot of time traveling to make one of Taylor’s shows in Sydney, Australia. He was only in town for two days before turning back around to make it back to the United States for another engagement.