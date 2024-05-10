Travis Kelce didn’t attend Taylor Swift’s first Paris, France, concert on the Eras tour, but she gave several nods to her man during one part of the performance. While singing “So High School,” which is speculated to be about Travis, the pop star included a few football-related tributes.

Although only a portion of “So High School” was featured on the new Eras tour setlist, Taylor, 34, briefly included the Kansas City Chiefs’ signature “swag surf” dance move in the choreography. She and her dancers incorporated the move while sitting on stage steps that resembled bleachers.

At another point, Taylor’s dancer Kameron Saunders, whose brother used to play for the Chiefs, did one of Travis’ touchdown celebration moves. There were also football stadium lights projected onto the screen at the back of the stage during the performance.

The Thursday, May 9, show in Paris was Taylor’s first return to the stage since releasing her album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. She switched things up a bit by debuting various new costumes and even changing up the order of the setlist to make room for some TTPD songs. Unfortunately, that also meant some tracks from other eras had to get cut, but fans were thrilled to see TTPD have its moment.

“So High School” was the second song performed in the new set, following the opening of “But Daddy I Love Him.” Taylor also sang “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras tour was on a two-month hiatus before the beginning of this new European leg, which will continue throughout the summer. However, Taylor has clearly been keeping busy reworking the show to include these new additions. The Pennsylvania native spent most of her tour break in California.

In April, Taylor hinted that she would be adding TTPD songs to the Eras tour setlist by posting behind-the-scenes footage from her rehearsals. Fans noticed that she was using a white microphone in some of the clips, which matches the TTPD aesthetic and had not been seen during previous shows. Swifties also pointed out that the clips showed dancers using never-before-seen props, which have now been confirmed to be part of the new performance.

While Travis, 34, didn’t make it to opening night of the European leg, he previously confirmed that he would be showing up to “support” Taylor this summer. However, he is currently filming Ryan Murphy’s new series Grotesquerie in Los Angeles, so it’s unclear when he will make his first appearance.