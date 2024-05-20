Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Split, Why Relationship Failed

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have quietly split after one year of dating, multiple outlets have reported.

The former couple was last seen together during a vacation to Tokyo, Japan, in mid-April. After that Taylor, 29, attended the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 solo. It’s unclear why Harry, 30, didn’t attend, but the weekend prior to the event he was photographed riding his bike in London.

The pair never went public on any red carpet or other professional outing during their relationship, and also never made their romance official on social media.

The duo was first linked in June 2023. The Bones and All actress seemed to confirm they were more than friends when she attended the singer’s Love on Tour stop on Vienna, Austria, on July 8, 2023, cheering him on from the VIP section. The following day, a fan took a video of the pair out and about exploring the city together.

Taylor once again showed her support for Harry by attending his final tour stop in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, 2023. With his world tour behind him, the “Late Night Talking” singer attended the opening night of Taylor’s play, The Effect, at the National Theatre in London on August 9. The pair was seen showing off PDA at the afterparty, while the actress received hugs from Harry’s close friend James Corden and his wife, Julia.

While neither Harry or Taylor directly addressed their romance, she discussed what she wanted in a relationship during an interview with The Face magazine in August 2023.

“I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it,” she told the publication. “But even then, I’m like, ​’I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work.”

The Escape Room star discussed moving to London for her play and hinted she was willing to explore a relationship even if it meant having a painful ending.

“You are going to be hurt – that’s the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that’s OK. It’s worth it,” she said.

The British heartthrob proved how interested he was in the Canadian actress by introducing her to his mom, Ann Twist.

“Harry moves fast with his girlfriends. He likes to spend every moment with someone he’s really into,” a source told Life & Style in September 2023. “But he never takes them home to meet his family until it’s really serious.”

“Harry’s mom loved Taylor and can’t wait to spend more time with her,” the insider added. “Now, Taylor and Harry are planning a trip to Vancouver to see her family.”

By March 2024, the couple were practically living together.

“They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor,” a source told Life & Style exclusively.

“Harry wants to settle down, and Taylor is it as far as he’s concerned,” said the source. “He hasn’t met anyone like her.”

The “Golden” singer’s last serious relationship prior to his romance with Taylor was with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. The pair fell for each other while making the film and had their first PDA-filled public outing in January 2021. Harry and Olivia, 40, split in November 2022, two months after the film hit theaters.