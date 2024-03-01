From Harry’s House to their house! Harry Styles is getting ready to take the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Russell, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor,” says a source.

“They’re practically living together as it is and figure she might as well move in, make it official.” Now, all the “Adore You” singer, 30, must do is make room for the 29-year-old actress’ stuff! “Harry wants to settle down, and Taylor is it as far as he’s concerned,” says the source. “He hasn’t met anyone like her.”