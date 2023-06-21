His ~late night talking~ lady? Single or not, women go feral over Harry Styles and constantly outpour their love for the pretty-boy musician. Life & Style confirmed his split from ex Olivia Wilde in November 2022, and the Worcestershire native has been spotted with some of the hottest female stars since. As rumors about Harry’s dating life flood the internet, fans are wondering what his relationship status really is. Keep reading to find out if he’s single and get dating updates about who his new girlfriend may be.

Is Harry Styles Single?

The “As It Was” singer has not gone public with a new relationship after he parted ways with Olivia.

Two months before Harry and the Don’t Worry, Darling director’s breakup, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the relationship was “not easy” due to their busy schedules.

“Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music,” the insider explained.

Who Has Harry Styles Dated After Olivia Wilde Split?

Life & Style obtained photos of the former One Direction bandmate grabbing coffee with his high school girlfriend, Ellis Calcutt, in January 2023.

However, their quality time was seemingly a simple reunion.

Two months later, a video went viral of Harry passionately kissing model Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo. The “Watermelon Sugar” vocalist didn’t publicly address the PDA moment, but the “High Low with EmRata” podcast host deemed the situation “hard.”

“The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life,” Emily told Spanish Vogue in April 2023, admitting she “didn’t expect” the clip to gain so much attention. “Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me.”

Since then, it has been reported that Harry is seeing Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel, per Page Six reports and online blind items. The duo hasn’t publicly addressed the dating speculation or have been spotted together. That being said, Harry and Candice crossed paths during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai when the blonde beauty walked the runway while the Grammy winner performed his hit “Kiwi.”

