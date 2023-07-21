Eligible bachelor no more! Pop sensation Harry Styles has been on the road — and romancing Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

“He really likes her and wants to see more of her,” a source tells Star. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer even arranged for Taylor to have private access seats at his July 8 show in Vienna. The following day, the 29-year-old strolled the streets of the Austrian capital with the Lost in Space actress, 28.

“He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well,” adds the source, “so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better. His crew likes her and thinks she’s really cool.”

Since his nearly two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde ended last November, Harry has been enjoying the single life, from a flirtation with Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel to a street makeout with Emily Ratajkowski in March. But Taylor has come closest to putting the pop star in relationship mode. “They’re giving in to the pleasure of each other’s company,” says the source, “and their pals think they have lots in common. They’re both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion. definitely what’s known as the early infatuation stage,” notes the source.

“It’s nothing serious at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t become serious down the road.”