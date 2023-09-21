Full speed ahead! Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have only been dating for four months, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the British heartthrob, 29, has already introduced the Canadian actress, 29, to his mother, Anne Twist. “Harry moves fast with his girlfriends. He likes to spend every moment with someone he’s really into,” the source notes. “But he never takes them home to meet his family until it’s really serious.” So, how did the meeting go? “Harry’s mom loved Taylor and can’t wait to spend more time with her,” adds the source. “Now, Taylor and Harry are planning a trip to Vancouver to see her family.”