When it comes to red carpet moments, Florence Pugh knows how to make a statement — especially when she’s wearing sheer looks!

The actress made major headlines in July 2022 when attending a Valentino fashion show in Italy. At the event, the Don’t Worry Darling star left little to the imagination in a sheer hot pink gown, and people had a lot to say about it. So, the British star hit back.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” Florence captioned an Instagram post at the time. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

The Black Widow actress slammed critics of her body, who claimed that she “should be embarrassed.”

Florence added, “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is … Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body?”

She doubled-down on her look, explaining that her “mission” in Hollywood is to say “f–k it and f–k that” to anything that anyone thinks of her.

“If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know,” Florence concluded. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Since then, the actress has continued to show off her body in various sheer looks. From the Don’t Worry Darling premiere to walking the streets of Paris during fashion week, Florence doesn’t let the haters get her down. Scroll through the gallery to see her best see-through looks.