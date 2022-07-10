Not having it! Florence Pugh blasted critics for apparently attacking the sheer pink gown she wore at the Valentino fashion show in Italy.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it [sic],” the Black Widow actress, 26, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, in a lengthy note. “What’s more concerning is … Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body [sic].”

In her carousel post, Florence included various photos of her posing in the see-through, tulle dress, including one close-up shot of her covering her nipples with her two index fingers.

Courtesy of Florence Pugh/Instagram

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous,” the England native noted. “I wasn’t before, during or even now after … What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers. What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

MEGA

Despite the negativity she has apparently received, Florence explained she is “happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that [she] couldn’t bear to look at when [she] was 14.”

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits,’ or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat-chested,’” the Hawkeye star wrote. “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.

The Don’t Worry Darling leading lady also explained how she “grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” adding that she was “raised to find power in the creases of [her] body.”

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say, ‘f—k it and f—k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” Florence concluded. “I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive toward women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”

The Oscar nominee hasn’t hesitated to grace the red carpet in daring outfits, including braless ensembles to sultry gowns. Previously, the Little Women star opened up to Glamour about pressuring beauty standards she has faced.

“I did a job where it was made very apparent that I needed to lose weight, and when it was over, I was very aware I didn’t want to do that kind of work,” she said in February 2020. “Because I was faced with that, I realized what I wanted to represent, and had that not happened, I may not have overcome my issues with my body at such an early age. I’m happy about that, but a lot of women aren’t that lucky.”