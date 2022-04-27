Prepare yourselves, Harry Styles fans, because Don’t Worry Darling is coming, and things are about to get steamy! The former One Direction singer is set to star alongside Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed flick, which finally has a release date.

While appearing on the Capital Breakfast radio show in April 2022, the budding actor confirmed that his sex scenes are quite “racy,” as noted by host Roman Kemp. Harry joked that radio host can’t watch the movie “with your parents.” The “Watermelon Sugar” singer added, “I’m gonna have to do another [movie].”

He further discussed what it was like filming sex scenes for the first time.

“I think it depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is,” he explained. “All I can say, from my own experience, is that I was very lucky to have a trusting relationship within the people that we were working with, and that kind of came first.”

Keep reading for all the details about Don’t Worry Darling.

Casting Harry

Deadline announced in September 2020 that Harry would be joining the cast. They reported that the singer would be replacing Shia LaBeouf‘s role as Jack.

After filming wrapped, Olivia took to Instagram in February 2021 to praise Harry for his presence in the film and on set. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” the director wrote, in part. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

A First Look

Months later — in September of that same year — Olivia shared a short clip from the film via Instagram. She’s since shared another still image from the movie and took the stage at CinemaCon in April 2022 to debut the first trailer.

Shutterstock (2)

What Fans Can Expect

During her CinemaCon presentation, Olivia referred to the film as “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination,” according to Variety.

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” she added. “Not just material, tangible things … like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also, the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.”

Before introducing the trailer, the House alum joked that the movie starred “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part,” referring to her now-boyfriend Harry.

The Sex Scenes

“It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, ‘OK … above the filming, above everything that’s happening with the cameras, with me and you, we’re doing this together, we trust each other, and at any point, we can stop.’ And all that kind of stuff,” Harry said on Capital Breakfast of the more intimate scenes.

How to Watch

Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere in theaters on September 23, 2022.