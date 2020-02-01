Get out your tissues — this transformation is bound to make you emotional. Former One Direction star Harry Styles‘ journey from bright-eyed boy to fully-fledged adult man seriously proves that time is everything … and it goes too fast. Born in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, England in 1994, the now 26-year-old arrived on the X Factor circuit the same way his future bandmates did: bushy-tailed and ready to belt his face off. Though the sweet little singer got eliminated after the boys trials, he was unexpectedly thrown into a five-piece group of lads consisting of Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. The group went on to compete after being given an unbelievable second chance to show their stuff — and, as we all know, they ended up taking the coveted third-place honor during the English reality competition.

Obviously, the band became superstars in the U.K. first and then took over the world shortly after — and we’re so happy they did. Otherwise, our little Hazza’s glow-up would’ve been a diamond in the rough. Thank god we’re this lucky. Scroll through the gallery to see Harry Styles’ transformation over the years!