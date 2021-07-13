Low-key love life! Florence Pugh is one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood right now with movies like Black Widow, Little Women and Midsommar, which naturally makes fans wonder about her personal life. Is she single? Keep reading to learn more about her relationship with Zach Braff.

The U.K. native, 25, and Scrubs actor, 46, were romantically linked in 2018 after working together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, in which Florence starred and Zach directed.

Zach Braff/Instagram

The duo began posting photos on their Instagram feeds with each other in 2019, but neither officially spoke about their relationship until late December of that year when Florence clapped back at a rude comment.

“First pit-stop, matzo ball soup. #curingjetlag101,” the Lady Macbeth actress captioned a photo of herself outside of Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles. After Zach reacted with a prince emoji, a user replied to the Garden State actor, “You’re 44 years old.” However, Florence quickly shut down the hate, writing, “and yet he got it,” with an OK hand emoji.

The Fighting With My Family actress has since spoken more about the hurtful comments she and Zach receive about their romance. However, her message is clear: It’s her life to live.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” Florence said during an interview with Elle U.K. in May 2021. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

The Hereditary actress admitted Zach may not be who fans “expected” her to fall in love with during an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2021.

“It’s my life, and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!” the Academy Award winner said. “It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s—t on it,”

“That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying,” Florence continued. “It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me.”

It’s clear the love between the two actors is mutual. Zach gushed over his gorgeous girlfriend when she turned 25 in January 2021.

“Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met,” the Chicken Little actor wrote via Instagram. “I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”