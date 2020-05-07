Not holding back! Florence Pugh is over the haters criticizing her relationship with her boyfriend, Zach Braff, who is 21 years her senior. The 24-year-old clapped back at the trolls who have negative things to say about their romance.

“I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre,” the blonde beauty told Elle when asked about the criticism on social media. “I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

Despite being bothered by the commentary, Florence is well aware that it comes with her lifestyle. “It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there,” she continued. “I don’t want to talk about it because it’s not something I want to highlight, but my point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?”

This isn’t the first time the Little Women star got candid about her romance with the Scrubs actor, 45. On April 8, Florence took to Instagram to share a video expressing why the comments are unnecessary. “I will not allow that behavior on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset,” she said in the clip. “The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you have decided to bully for no reason.”

She has no regrets about addressing the topic. “Because people need to realize that it’s hurtful,” she told the outlet. “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.”

Florence and Zach became romantically linked in April 2019 after she starred in his short-film In the Time It Takes to Get There. One year later, they became Instagram official when she shared a photo of him for his birthday, which is when the backlash began.

Instagram

Luckily, Florence has the support of her friends, including Ariana Grande. After the English actress shared the video, the pop star commented, “‘Being hateful is not trendy.’ A new tattoo for my chest,” referring to Florence’s caption. “Oh, I love and appreciate [you] so much,” the “God Is a Woman” singer added.

How sweet!