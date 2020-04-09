That’s what friends are for! Ariana Grande sent “love” to actress Florence Pugh after she defended her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff on April 8. The Little Women star slammed fans for “hurling abuse” toward the former Scrubs star after she posted about his birthday two days prior.

The 24-year-old explained that she wants her Instagram to be “positive” and hopes to “make people smile,” but the hateful comments about Zach, 45, and their relationship became too much. “I will not allow that behavior on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset,” Florence said. “The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you have decided to bully for no reason.”

Ariana, 26, swooped in to support her pal’s powerful message. “‘Being hateful is not trendy.’ A new tattoo for my chest,” the “God Is a Woman” singer commented in reference to Florence’s caption. “Oh, I love and appreciate [you] so much,” the pop star added.

Florence received a lot of backlash over the age difference between her and the Garden State actor. “I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old … I underline this fact: I am 24 years old,” she continued. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”

“It is not your place and really it has nothing to do with you,” she added about their romance. The Midsommar actress also noted that she doesn’t want to “protect her comments” every time she posts a picture of her beau. The U.K. native then encouraged anyone who was not OK with her guidelines to “unfollow” her page. “I don’t know when cyberbullying became trendy. I don’t know when it became a point system. I don’t know why it’s a cool thing. That’s never been what my page is about,” Florence continued.

Before signing off, the star encouraged her followers to try to remain “positive” and promised she would “see” everyone soon.

Florence is clearly tired of defending her relationship, but it’s clear she has a great support system!