Florence Pugh Is a Braless Fashionista! See Photos of the ‘Black Widow’ Actress’ Outfits Without a Bra

Florence Pugh is always turning heads on the red carpet with her chic and daring fashion. While she tends to wear elegant pieces like gowns and two-piece sets, the Lady Macbeth actress turns her wardrobe into risqué ensembles by doing one simple thing: going braless.

The Black Widow star also likes to choose going out clothes that are comfortable and stylish. “Party outfit is always a jumpsuit, because you can do high kicks,” she told The Sunday Times Style in July 2021. “Or a matchy-matchy pajama suit where you can tuck everything in so you can eat … and you still look great.”

Florence landed her first campaign with J. Crew in February 2022 and modeled pieces like laminated linen trench coats, cashmere tank tops and tie-waist shorts. The Oxford native describes her style as something different every day and gets “excited” when she “shocks people” with her differing looks.

“I’ve been a woman that has been made to feel ashamed of the way that I am and the way that I look,” she told Elle in February 2022. “And I think something that’s so wonderful about the cut of this clothing, and the cut of J.Crew clothing altogether for as long as it’s been alive, is that it respects these bodies.”

The fashionista also dished on her style with the publication, revealing that she prefers clothes that fit right and brightens her mood, rather than high-end brands on the tags. Additionally, she incorporated her style inspiration into her own fashion.

“I think [Cynthia Erivo‘s style] is so daring,” she said. “My stylist always says, ‘Fashion is there to be fun.’ And for me, Cynthia Erivo is definitely someone that never holds back. … Same for Tessa Thompson,” she continued. “I mean, you cannot put one of her red carpets next to the other and say that it’s the same person coming out.”

Florence not only rocks daring fashion, but plays steamy roles, too. She is set to star in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling alongside superstar Harry Styles. The film, directed by Olivia Wilde, is filled with “racy” sex scenes that are NSFW.

