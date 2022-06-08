She’s a scorcher! Savannah Chrisley is a Southern belle who also happens to be a reality star. The Chrisley Knows Best star has been in the spotlight since her family’s show premiered in 2014 and became a fan favorite — right behind Nanny Faye, of course. We’ve seen her go to college, compete in beauty pageants and work out to show off her darlin’ bikini body.

The Growing Up Chrisley star was diagnosed with endometriosis when she was 18, a painful disorder where tissue similar to tissue on a woman’s uterus grows outside of the uterus. She started taking medication to help with the struggles of the disease, which caused side effects of its own. Although the former pageant girl maintained a healthy diet and a very active lifestyle, the medication made her gain weight.

“I was on a medication and the highest dose possible for six months, and I gained about 30 pounds within the six months,” she exclusively told Life & Style in July 2020. “I mean, it was hard.”

These days, Savannah has been enjoying the heat at her shared house with brother Chase Chrisley in Los Angeles or back home in Atlanta, Georgia. “What happens if I don’t come home from the islands?” her March 2022 Instagram caption read alongside a picture of her in a pink floral bikini.

The Sassy by Savannah founder is always in the gym, not only to maintain her lovely physique, but to also keep her mental health in balance. She often posts workout videos on her Instagram account to help inspire others to become mentally and physically healthy and be transparent about her health and wellness journey.

“Last Saturday morning I was getting my BUTT KICKED by @sandersfit_ and this Saturday morning … well… I had chocolate and a coke for breakfast,” she captioned her January 2022 Instagram video with the hashtags ”balance” and “workout” included.

Fans will get to hear more about her lifestyle when she launches her podcast in the summer of 2022. The E! star teased her new project on her Instagram account while asking her followers for name suggestions on her unreleased podcast. “I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA,” she captioned her April 2022 Instagram announcement. “This will be dedicated to my personal life, struggles, beauty, relationships, past boyfriends, etc! It’s gonna get juicy!”

