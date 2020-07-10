So smart! Savannah Chrisley can’t help but gush about how “mature” her niece Chloe Chrisley is “for her age” exclusively to Life & Style.

“Now she is like a freak about everything,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 23, says about the 7-year-old, whose dad is Savannah’s brother Kyle Chrisley. “She’s like ‘you’re going to get COVID-19!’ It’s so funny because I don’t think she truly understands what it is, but she is getting used to wearing her mask and washing her hands a lot more than usual.”

Courtesy of Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah recalls the time her father, Todd Chrisley, was diagnosed with coronavirus, and how it was especially challenging for Chloe to adjust to. “When there’s a lot of change, she doesn’t do well with a lot of change,” she says. “So we definitely had to take some time and sit and talk with her and try to explain things.”

In addition to Savannah, Todd and wife Julie Chrisley are parents to Lindsie, Kyle, Chase and Grayson Chrisley. The parents of five also gained custody of their granddaughter in 2013 after their son struggled with substance abuse. Naturally, Savannah thinks her parents are doing a great job raising Chloe.

“I think that’s what my parents have always been so good at, is not talking to us like we were kids,” she says. “They definitely had filters but they wanted us to understand what was going on, and they didn’t want us to feel blindsided by it. So they’ve just kind of done this same thing with Chloe, and it’s truly helped to ease her mind and just let her kind of make her feel like she understands everything like we all do.”

Grayson is the youngest of Todd and Julie’s kids, and the 14-year-old engages in usual teenage behavior. “And Grayson, that poor kid,” says Savannah. “He just sits in his room and plays video games, so he’s oblivious!”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, both Grayson and Chloe are being homeschooled. “They definitely try to stay on track,” adds Savannah. “It’s hard to try to teach an 8-year-old or 7-year-old, so things have definitely been a little lenient on [Chloe], but now with everything opening back up in Nashville, you know we started back filming and we’re trying to get back to somewhat of a normal life.”

Season 8 of Chrisley Knows Best premieres on Thursday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

Reporting by Diana Cooper