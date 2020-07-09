Sorry, Todd! Chloe Is the True Star of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Check Out the Little Girl’s Cutest Moments

The true star of Chrisley Knows Best is Todd Chrisley’s vivacious granddaughter, Chloe. With Todd as her grandpa, you know she’s going to be full of sass! The reality TV family is constantly posting pictures of the little beauty, who loves to smile for the camera and give a little side-eye. She often poses for selfies with Todd and chills poolside with her aunt Savannah Chrisley.

Chloe is the daughter of Todd’s oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, and Angela Johnson. The Georgia millionaire’s eldest child has struggled with drug addiction over the years and entered rehab in the past. He was arrested in May 2019 for possession of methamphetamine in Oklahoma.

The dad-of-five and his wife, Julie Chrisley, have full custody of the reality kiddo due to Kyle’s run-ins with the law.

“Kyle is bipolar and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he’s been young … I want what’s best for him,” he told E! News in 2014.

However, there is reportedly tension between the family patriarch and his eldest. “Todd still wants nothing to do with his son,” a source told Radar Online at the time of Kyle’s 2019 arrest. “Kyle knows that he is never going to get custody of Chloe and, to be honest, she is much better off in Todd and Julie’s care.”

Chloe’s mother also had her fair share of legal troubles, as well. She was caught claiming Chloe as a dependent to defraud Medicaid and food stamps in 2016, despite the fact that Todd already had full legal custody of the little girl, according to the arrest warrant obtained by Life & Style.

Johnson’s case was “resolved,” according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. As of December 2017, Johnson was eligible to request the charges to be expunged from her record. A recent search for Johnson’s charges showed no results.

Despite the turmoil with her parents, Todd and Julie absolutely adore Chloe. They frequently document their adventures and she adds so much sparkle to their lives — and to Chrisley Knows Best.