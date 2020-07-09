Living her truth. Savannah Chrisley speaks candidly about the struggles and side effects of her endometriosis medication, which included gaining weight. “I was on a medication and the highest dose possible for six months, and I gained about 30 pounds within the six months,” she exclusively tells Life & Style. “I mean, it was hard.”

The 22-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star tried her best to prevent the changes in her body. “I would work out like crazy and try to eat right but there was nothing I could do to control it,” she says.

However, she did find an alternative that has helped her gain a boost of confidence. “Thank goodness for South Beach Diet because it’s truly helped me get back to where I was and where I feel comfortable,” she adds.

Savannah’s health complications have made her think more about the future, which includes starting a family of her own someday. “I look at it and I’m like, ‘I’ll be 23 next month,” she says. “‘I always thought I’d be a young mom,’ so we definitely do go in and do the talks of potentially freezing my eggs and just all the different options that there are.”

Speaking of her future, Savannah was set to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Nic Kerdiles in May 2020. However, the couple decided to take a step back and end their engagement. “We’re just back to dating, and you know, putting no pressure on things whatsoever,” she previously told Life & Style.

Courtesy Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

“As of now … we’re kind of marching to our own beat,” she explained. “It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.”

Fortunately, the Growing Up Chrisley star and her beau are on the same page when it comes to their relationship. “Nic and I were like ‘OK, we need to wait a little longer.’ Because we both realized we both had a lot of things we needed to work on, and we needed to work on together and we had to have those hard conversations,” she divulged.

Season 8 of Chrisley Knows Best premieres on Thursday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

Reporting by Diana Cooper