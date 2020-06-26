On or off? Savannah Chrisley says “things moved way too fast” with fiancé Nic Kerdiles after the couple revealed they postponed their wedding. “We made [the decision] together … We needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper, and it’s hard,” the Chrisley Knows Best star said.

Savannah, 22, acknowledged “it’s OK not to follow the guidelines and … time frame that everyone follows” while chatting with her dad, Todd Chrisley, on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on June 24. Their step back “involved both of us growing and career changes.”

“I wish I had a clear cut answer for everyone because you know what, I’ve brought you into my life, I’ve shown you my personal life, so it’s my responsibility to let you know where that stands, but when two people love each other and nothing bad has happened, it’s not so clear cut. It’s we’re figuring it out,” the Growing Up Chrisley star continued. “I do want to let you guys in and, if there’s something that I’m going through that I feel could help other women or men that are going through something similar, then I want to talk about it, but that will be on my timeframe.”

The young couple have been taking it slow since Nic, 26, got down on one knee and proposed in December 2018. Savannah exclusively told Life & Style in August 2019 that they hadn’t even set a date. “We’re definitely planning but, at the same time, we have a lifetime so we don’t have to rush,” she said.

The Rampage creative director and hockey player are doing their best to navigate their relationship in the spotlight, but Savannah called out one ex who came “out of the woodwork” to simply throw shade. “For exes that just want to go out here and cause issues and talk crap, I’m flattered that you want to keep it going and keep talking … you’re an ex for a reason,” the Georgia native quipped.

If you’re ever looking for Nic to spill the tea, Savannah assured it’s not going to happen. “We’re not these type of people to go against each other and to talk crap,” she said of her and her beau. “I am a firm believer that we both can say how we feel and we’re never gonna turn our backs on each other, we’re never gonna talk crap — that’s not who we are, that’s not who Nic is, that’s not who I am, so if you’re hoping that you can get some information out of him or me.”

We hope these two can work things out!