In it for the long haul! Savannah Chrisley has been engaged to fiancé Nic Kerdiles since December 2018. They are not married yet but continually prove how head over heels they are for each other. So, who is the Chrisley Knows Best star’s hunky man?

The 26-year-old is a former professional hockey player who now works as a global real estate consultant in the couple’s hometown of Nashville.

They first went public with their romance in January 2018 and Savannah, 22, confessed she was the one to pursue him. “I was scrolling through Instagram one day and then went over to the activity page and a girl I follow liked one of [Nic’s] pics and I was like, ‘Oh, dang … who’s that!’” the starlet explained to fans on Instagram. “I then proceeded to take my shot and send him a message … Thankfully he responded and then it was history LOL! The end.”

After a month of talking and FaceTiming, the blonde beauty then went to visit Nic for the first time in San Diego, where he was living at the time. She dished that he took her to “one of the nicest restaurants” in the beach town and asked her to be his girlfriend. The former athlete got down on one knee on Christmas Eve 2018 in front of Savannah’s whole family, and the rest is history.

That’s not to say they haven’t had their rough patches. Rumors started circulating in October 2019 that they split after Savannah shared a few photos without her engagement ring. “It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that. But I mean, yeah I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine,” Nic dished on Todd Chrisley’s podcast “Chrisley Confessions” at the time “We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it’s not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs. There’s a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there’s a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place.”

Things have definitely been looking up. Savannah confessed on Instagram on April 8 that quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic made them even closer. “Because I love this pic and this guy deserves a post of his own! Thank you for being there by my side these past [three] weeks … couldn’t have gotten through the breakdowns or tears without you,” she gushed to accompany a loved-up photo with her guy.

As far as wedding planning, the former beauty queen hasn’t revealed whether COVID-19 has affected her and Nic’s big day. However, she exclusively told Life & Style in August 2019 that they are “taking their time” before walking down the aisle. “Right now, we’re just trying to figure it all out until we get, obviously, all the details nailed down,” the Nashville native said. “We’re definitely planning but, at the same time, we have a lifetime so we don’t have to rush.”

She even teased her hands-on dad will be very involved in the process. “I have always said that my dad could plan my wedding and we just show up and it would be exactly how I want it,” the starlet admitted. “For me, it’s actually a great thing because it’s less that I have to do. He and I are enjoying doing it together and we’re excited.”

We can’t wait to see Savannah and Nic get hitched!