If you’re a fan of Chrisley Knows Best, then you already know Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles‘ relationship is hard to keep up with! The reality TV star and the hockey player got engaged in December 2018 after getting together in 2017. Come July 2020, the pair called off their wedding. However, they remained a couple for two more months before splitting up in September.

Fast forward to August 2021, and Savannah gave Life & Style an update on her love life, confirming she and Nic “are together” and “figuring things out.” To learn more about where Savannah and Nic stand today, per Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, Todd Chrisley, keep reading and watch Life & Style‘s exclusive interview above.

Are Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles still together?

According to Todd, Savannah doesn’t acknowledge the buzz surrounding her relationship “at all.”

“We have raised a very strong, independent young woman and Savannah has been brought up with, you know, someone else’s opinion of you is not your business,” the USA Network personality explains. “So, what I am proud of is that Savannah and Nic have continued to navigate their way through life and whether they end up with each other or not, we don’t know.”

Ultimately, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, don’t interfere with the couple’s journey. “I have my opinion; you have your opinion, and you know what they say about opinions. I personally think that Nick is a fine young man and I know that my daughter is amazing because she takes after her father,” the Georgia native assures. “I want my daughter to be happy. I want her to be with a man that feeds her emotionally and psychologically and that takes huge levels of pride in her accomplishment.”

Considering Nic has been an unofficial member of the Chrisley family for years, Todd wants the best for him, too. “I will want Nic to be with a young woman who gives him those exact same things,” he adds. “If they can’t give them to each other, then I pray. I pray for the person that God has created for both of them and that they introduce them in their lives and that they move on and be better and stronger forever.”

No matter what, Todd is certain Savannah and Nic will remain in each other’s lives. “If not husband and wife, at some point, they will be friends forever because they genuinely love each other,” he says.