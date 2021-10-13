Feeling good in her own skin! Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley had an impressive weight loss after gaining “30 pounds” amid her struggle with endometriosis.

“I was on a medication and the highest dose possible for six months, and I gained about 30 pounds within the six months,” the reality star previously told Life & Style in July 2020. Endometriosis is an often painful disorder where tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Savannah said she would “work out like crazy” and “try to eat right” but nothing would make the number on the scale budge. “I mean, it was hard,” the Sassy by Savannah creator admitted. “There was nothing I could do to control it.”

However, she has since dropped those pounds. The Atlanta native is a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet, which she said “helped” get her “back to where [she] was” after undergoing multiple surgeries for endometriosis.

These days, Savannah looks absolutely incredible and loves flaunting her toned physique in bikinis and adorable ensembles. The Growing Up Chrisley star told Fox News in February 2020 that she focuses on her health in order to feel like the best version of herself.

“My weight fluctuates and that’s just called being a woman and loving food,” she explained. “I believe that being healthy starts from the inside. Eating right helps my moods tremendously. If I’m feeding my body great food, then my moods and life will thrive. I want to be healthy for my family and my future children.”

At that time, the former pageant queen had “lost about 20 pounds” before gaining back 10 “due to muscle” from “lifting weights.”

Savannah loves breaking a sweat with different workouts, such as weight lifting and boxing, but she noted that being positive and optimistic can go a long way.

“For a long time, I compared myself to so many other people because I felt like I just didn’t measure up,” the Sharknado 4 actress revealed. “I wasn’t good enough. I kept hearing ‘you’re too big’ or ‘you’re too skinny.’ I have realized that if I am happy and I love me, then no one else’s opinion matters. Loving yourself is the key to being fit, in my opinion.”

