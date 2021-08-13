Did the Chrisleys Go to College? Universities Attended by Savannah, Chase and More

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley did not attend college, but he put a major emphasis on the importance of education for his children.

So far, three of the real estate mogul’s five kids have attended a university. His eldest daughter, Lindsie, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, was the first of his offspring to get her diploma. He and wife Julie Chrisley’s two oldest children, Savannah and Chase, have also made their way through higher education.

The USA star reflected on raising strong daughters during Savannah’s early years of college when she was also the reigning Miss Tennessee Teen.

“Savannah is extremely academic, so nothing that Savannah is going to do is going to interfere with her college degree. Savannah truly believes in the empowerment of women, and she believes the best way in doing that is by having an education,” Todd told OK! magazine in 2015 about how she was balancing her responsibilities. “Julie and I have both brought her up that way, as I did Lindsie. I did not want to raise weak girls. I wanted my girls to go out here and do any job that a man can do. Savannah has taken that very seriously.”

Considering Savannah and Chase are only 14 months apart in age, the siblings left home around the same time. Todd admitted it was a “tough transition.”

“I’ve been in their life every day since they’ve been born. This is the first time they’ve ever been away from home,” the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast host said at the time.

Of course, he carved out plenty of face time with his kids. “I’m in Nashville about two to three times a week, and then, I drive to Athens to see Chase. I have lunch with him twice a week. I’m busy going back and forth. But they do come home on the weekends. Once they were out for about the first two weeks, then they started coming home more.”

Todd was not shy when he pointed out the biggest differences between Savannah and Chase’s college experiences. “Savannah is doing very well. Chase is trying to screw his way through the entire campus. He’s a typical teenage boy that I have to pray over daily,” the Georgia native said. Of course, both of his children made it through university unscathed.

Keep scrolling to see the education levels of each Chrisley Knows Best star.