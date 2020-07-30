All grown up! Todd Chrisley’s youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. What’s he up to now? Keep reading to find out!

The 14-year-old is in many ways like a typical teen. He goes to high school in Nashville, plays baseball and adores hanging out with his older siblings — Savannah, 22, and Chase, 24.

“She’s been my best friend my whole life and I am glad for that. I love you, [Savannah],” the young reality star wrote about his sister in a sweet Instagram post on July 10.

He’s even dipping his toe into dating, which includes lots of awkward conversations with his dad. Todd, 51, asked his son for “all the deets” when Grayson, who was 12 at the time, told him about his new girlfriend during season 7. The teen stayed hush-hush about the mystery girl but divulged he “was thinking about going on a date.”

“I think that’s amazing, tell me where we’re going,” Todd said to his reluctant kid, who questioned why the According to Chrisley star needed to tag along. “I’m your dad, your bro,” the real estate mogul quipped. “We can go have dinner, ice cream.” Grayson agreed, and they hugged it out over the new chapter in the adolescent’s life.

“I guess what I learned this week is that it’s OK to give your kids a little bit of space. Let your child come to you,” Todd reflected with his wife, Julie, in a confessional later that episode. Having Todd as a date chaperone doesn’t sound half bad!

The reality dad is hands-on while helping Grayson through many rights of passage — from learning how to shave to driving lessons — and we have a feeling dating will be no different. The “Chrisley Confessions” podcast host is extremely vocal when it comes to the lives (and relationships) of his other kids.

He didn’t hold back when it came to his opinion of Chase’s ex-girlfriend Brooke Noury. “Listen, I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya,” he divulged on Chrisley Knows Best in 2018. “But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like. I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort.”

However, the Growing Up Chrisley star’s new lady, Emmy Medders, got the seal of approval from Todd when the young couple became Instagram official on July 5. “Be still my heart,” Todd commented. While the famous brood’s approval means a lot, Chase exclusively told Life & Style that he and the blonde beauty are “taking things slow.”

“We’re enjoying each other’s company and learning more about each other and kind of just taking it day by day,” he said in July.

Good luck, Grayson!